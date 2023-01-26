Una police lodge murder case for woman’s death

Our Correspondent

Una, January 25

The Una police have registered a murder case against an unknown person after the recovery of a woman’s body in Amb subdivision.

The body was found lying in Ghevar Behad village along the Chintpurni to Mubarikpur highway on January 23.

A mobile phone was also found lying at some distance away from the body. On January 24, the police on the basis of phone numbers traced the calls to Phillaur in Punjab, where they contacted Municipal councillor Jaspal Ginda.

The councillor identified the victim as 21-year-old Baljit Kaur, alias Neha, of ward number 13 in Santokhpura mohalla of Phillaur district.

The victim’s father today reached Una and recorded his statement. On January 20, the victim was given a phone by her brother and the following day, she told her mother that she was going to attend the wedding of a friend for two days. She left the home on January 21. He said he suspected foul play. A forensic examination of the body was also conducted earlier.

#una