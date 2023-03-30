Una police nab 73 drug peddlers in 3 months

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 29

The Una police have arrested 73 drug peddlers, including bulk suppliers, over the past three months. Some of the peddlers have reportedly involved their spouses in the illegal activity and travel in the district as couples, along with their children, to peddle drugs, including heroin.

Una SP Arjit Sen says out of 73 arrested drug peddlers, 46 are from Una district, 11 from Hamirpur, three from Kangra, two from Bilaspur and one from Mandi.

Those arrested 63 arrested persons hail from Himachal

7 of them are from Punjab

2 hail from Bihar

1 is from UP

Four others hail from Ropar, one from Hoshiarpur, one from Nangal and one from Ludhiana in Punjab. Two of the accused hail from Buxar in Bihar and one from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. The arrested peddlers include three women, he adds.

He says 44 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act. Thirty-four of the 44 cases relate to peddling of heroin, followed by charas (five), poppy husk (three), opium (one) and ganja (one), he adds.

The police have seized 298.71 gm of heroin, 566 gm of charas, 746 gm of opium, 1.4 kg of ganja and 111 kg of poppy husk, he says.

Manjoor Ahmed Ghani, a bulk supplier of poppy husk in Punjab and Himachal, has also been arrested. Ghani was booked under the NDPS Act but was absconding since 2020.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri says directions have been issued to the police to make Una district drug-free. The police have been told to crack down on drug peddlers and confiscate their properties.

Sources say the Una police have demanded more staff and vehicles from the government. The Deputy Chief Minister says officials have been directed to submit a proposal for strengthening the Police Department.