Una police recover jeep used in double murder

The Una police on Tuesday impounded the jeep that Badoli resident Jarnail Singh had used to run over and kill his neighbouring couple on Diwali night. The vehicle (HP 19AB 5633) had been parked at Rana Cars, the premises of Jarnail Singh at Basal village, where he ran a used car sale purchase business.

The police kept the vehicle in custody before the arrival of the forensic team. A minor altercation over the bursting of crackers had ended in the death of Onkar Singh and Veena Devi, whom Jarnail Singh deliberately run over and killed under the jeep.

SP Sachin Hiremath said that FIRs had been registered against both parties on the basis of written complaints. According to a press note issued by the Una police, an FIR under Sections 103(1), 3(5), 115(2) of the BNS was registered against Jarnail Singh on Sunday after the incident. Complainant Ajmer Singh, father of deceased Onkar Singh, had stated that at 9.30 pm on Sunday, when they were bursting crackers, Jarnail Singh drove his jeep into their premises and his son Keshav was also seated in the vehicle.

The complainant said that Jarnail Singh repeatedly hit him, his wife Sushma, son Onkar and daughter-in-law Veena with the vehicle. He added that Jarnail Singh had earlier threatened to wipe off his family. Onkar and Veena had died before they could reach the Una District Hospital.

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The second FIR was registered against deceased Onkar Singh and his four other family members on the complaint of Keshav, son of Jarnail Singh, under Sections 190,191(2), 191(3) , 115(2) and 117 (2) of the BNS. The juvenile complainant stated that the two families had not been on good terms. At 9.30 pm on Sunday, when they were at their home, Onkar Singh and four others attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and batons.

Keshav alleged the opponents hurled abuses and threatened them with dire consequences. He added that the assailants left him and his father in a badly injured condition. As per the FIR, the juvenile later admitted that, in a fit of anger, his father Jarnail Singh ran over Onkar Singh and his family members with his jeep. Later, they parked the jeep at Basal village and reached the hospital in another vehicle, he alleged.