Una school bus mishap leaves 11 hurt

Una, August 12

As many as 11 students from the Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir (SSRVM) school near Una were injured when their school bus met with a accident.

Taking action A thorough checking of all the school buses in the district will be done. Any bus which fails to meet the prescribed parameters, will not be allowed to transport children. — DC Raghav Sharma Locals rescued the injured kids and took them to the district hospital as the ambulance service failed to reach on time. — Malkiat, Resident, Lamlehri village

The bus, which was on its way to drop the students home around 3pm, lost balance and fell about 30 feet into a gorge near Lamlehri village of Bangana Sub Division today afternoon.

The children are believed to be of the 6-14 years age group and belong to Khurwain village.

According to Dr Raman Kumar Sharma, Medical Superintendent of the Una district hospital, Suhani Chandla (14) was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, while four others Bhawna (12), Rudransh Sharma (6), Mehak (12) and Rishita (10) have been admitted at the Una district hospital.

Those discharged after first aid were Aryan (8), Mohit (10), Rahul (11), Apoorva (10), Saloni (14) and Kanav (8).

The bus driver has been absconding since the accident.

This is the second accident of a SSRVM school bus in this past week. Earlier also, some students had suffered minor injuries in an accident in Rampur village.

Malkiat, a resident of Lamlehri village said that the bus appeared to have some technical problem as when it was on its way to Lalmehri, it had to be pushed by the locals for the engine to start.

SP Arijit Sen Thakur said that mechanical examination of the bus will be conducted with the help of the Transport Department.