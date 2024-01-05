Una shivers at 1.7°C, school timings changed

Our Correspondent

Una, January 4

The lower regions of the state are in the grip of an intense cold wave. The Una Meteorological Department today recorded a minimum temperature of 1.7°C while the highest temperature in the district in the past three days was 11°C.

In view of the severe cold and foggy conditions, DC Raghav Sharma has ordered change in the timings of elementary schools in the district. As per the notification issued, all government and private primary schools would function from 10 am to 3 pm on working days. The time lost would be adjusted in lunch and recess breaks. The new timings would be effective from tomorrow up to January 31. Meanwhile, markets were deserted and business establishments closed early as fog engulfed the region in the evening.

#Una