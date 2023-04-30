Una SHO misled media in illegal bike transfer case: Former RLA

Our Correspondent

Una, April 29

Former SDM–cum-Regional Licensing Authority (RLA) Nidhi Patel today said that the SHO of Una Sadar police station had issued a misleading press note on April 28 in a case pertaining to the alleged illegal transfer of the ownership of a motorcycle when she was posted there.

Nidhi, who is at present posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, presented a copy of the court order directing the Una Sadar SHO to register a complaint against Rajeev Singh, the main accused.

She stated in a statement to mediapersons that the SHO had committed contempt of court by wrongly implicating her in the case. She also held the SHO responsible for giving wrong information to mediapersons.

A case was registered on the orders of the Una Judicial Magistrate on April 27 under Sections 420, 409, 419, 423, 465, 468, 471 and 403 of the IPC, read with Section 120-B, against Rajeev Singh, a resident of Khalet village in Palampur tehsil, a Palampur-based public notary and the former RLA.

Complainant Dalvinder Singh, a resident of Rakkar Colony, near Una city, had given a statement in court under Section 156(3) of the CrPC that a few months ago, he had decided to sell his motorcycle to Rajeev Singh for Rs 1.7 lakh. Rajeev paid him Rs 1 lakh and got the motorcycle transferred in his name at the Una RLA office allegedly on the basis of his forged signature on the NOC.