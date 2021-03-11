Una sizzles at 43.2°C, 89% rain deficit in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, April 30
Lower hills reeled under scorching heat as the maximum temperatures continued to rise. Una experienced the hottest day of the month with the mercury touching 43.2°C, six degrees above normal.
Farmers worried
The dry weather conditions in the lower hills are worrying farmers and fruit growers as the heat stress can affect the yield and cause early ripening of wheat and other Rabi crops.
The rain deficit was 89 per cent since April 1 and all 12 districts had deficit ranging between 71 per cent (Kullu) and 99 per cent (Sirmaur). The post-winter monsoon deficit from March 1 to April 30 was 97 per cent as the region received 12.7 mm average rain compared to normal rainfall of 176.6 mm.
The day temperature stayed four to eight degree above normal and Dharamsala and Solan recorded the maximum 36 degree Celsius on April 28 and April 29, breaching the earlier record of 35.6 degree at Dharamsala on April 17, 2010, and 35.5 degree at Solan on April 29, 2010.
During the month, the highest snowfall of 2.5 cm was recorded at Hansa in Lahaul and Spiti on April 22 while the maximum rainfall of 25.2 mm was recorded at Wangtoo on April 1.
