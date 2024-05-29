Una hits 45°C, schools shut till May 31

Tribune News Service

Tribune Reporters

Shimla/Una, May 28

The heatwave sweeping the state is not relenting, hitting the normal life of residents in a big way. The maximum temperature at several places has crossed the 40°C mark.

While Una touched a high of 45°C today, the highest temperature in the state, some other places that went beyond 40°C Celsius include Sundernagar (40.6°C), Kangra (40.8°C), Bilaspur (43.3°C), Hamirpur (42.7°C) and Dhaulakuan (43.2°C). The weather is likely to remain dry and hot tomorrow as well.

In view of the intense heatwave, Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal today notified the closure of all government and private schools from primary to senior secondary level besides Anganwari centres till May 31.

Jatin Lal said many instances had been reported wherein the health of schoolchildren was adversely affected due to the heatwave.

He directed that in schools, where examinations had been scheduled before May 31, these should be held from 7 am to 11 am.

Further that during this period, the school heads should ensure the availability of drinking water, fans, coolers or air conditioners in classrooms, besides a first-aid kit and quick access to a medical practitioner or paramedic in case of emergency.

Jatin Lal ordered that the schools, which will be functioning as polling stations, should have one teaching staff, a multi-purpose worker and one mid-day meal worker present on duty on May 31 and June 1 to facilitate the polling staff.

People across the state can expect some relief from the May 30 onwards, when rain is expected at isolated places in the mid and high hills.

From May 31, the weather department has issued a forecast for thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places in the state.

