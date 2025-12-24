Una traders urge DC for relaxation in timing for loading, unloading of stocks

Traders and shopkeepers of Una city met with Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal on Monday and apprised him of their grievances over the orders of the district administration regarding no-parking, no-vending and no loading and unloading on roads to regulate vehicular traffic and avoid congestion.

Advertisement

SP Amit Yadav and Joint Commissioner of the Una Municipal Corporation Manoj Kumar were also present on the occasion. The shopkeepers urged the Deputy Commissioner for relaxation in timings for the loading and unloading of stocks. They alleged that the police were issuing challans even for two-wheelers parked outside shops and for four-wheelers parked within the permitted yellow line on the roads.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner said that the orders shall remain effective so that the roads in the city limits were free of encroachments and there was no hazard to pedestrians. He added the police would issue challans for illegal parking and the traders could report any instance of the penalty imposed against the law.

Advertisement

He said that for public convenience, the municipal authorities had been directed to charge a minimum parking fee of Rs 10 for 20 minutes. He added that the shopkeepers should cooperate with the district administration in public interest and for public safety.