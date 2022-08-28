Una: Waste mgmt plant to be operated by solar power

Our Correspondent

Una, AUGUST 27

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today inaugurated a solar power plant which will operate the solid waste management plant in Ajouli panchayat of Una subdivision. With this, Ajouli has become the first panchayat in the district to have a solar power-operated waste management plant.

About six years ago, Ajouli became the first panchayat in Una district to have an electricity-operated solid waste management plant, having three separate machines to cater to plastic, bio degradable and bio medical waste.

The DC said the plant was working on electricity and the monthly bill was Rs 12,000-13,000, leading to financial constraints.