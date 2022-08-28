Una: Waste mgmt plant to be operated by solar power

Una, AUGUST 27
Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today inaugurated a solar power plant which will operate the solid waste management plant in Ajouli panchayat of Una subdivision. With this, Ajouli has become the first panchayat in the district to have a solar power-operated waste management plant.
About six years ago, Ajouli became the first panchayat in Una district to have an electricity-operated solid waste management plant, having three separate machines to cater to plastic, bio degradable and bio medical waste.
The DC said the plant was working on electricity and the monthly bill was Rs 12,000-13,000, leading to financial constraints.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...