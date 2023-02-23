Una will get water from Pong Dam, says Deputy CM

Una, February 22
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said today that to fulfil people’s drinking water needs here the state government would bring water from Pong Dam and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
A detailed project report (DPR) related to the project will be ready in 15 to 20 days. It will cost around Rs 50 to 60 crore, he said.
The project will resolve the water scarcity issue in all the five Assembly constituencies of Una district, Agnihotri said.
“Water would be supplied to Una from Pong Dam and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). We have the right to water and the arbitrariness of those who sit on it by making an issue on this will not work,” Agnihotri said, adding no part of this district would face water-related problems for the next five years.
