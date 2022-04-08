Una youth arrested for murdering minor girl

Una, April 8
Una police arrested a 23-year-old youth for the murder of a 15-year-old girl.
The police prevented locals from attacking the accused while being produced in the Amb court.
The accused, identified as Arif Muhammad, is a resident of Amb and had been to the victim's home for some plumbing work. He also worked part time as a newspaper vendor.
The accused was reportedly infatuated with the girl and on Wednesday, on the pretext of taking monthly payment for the newspapers, he went to the victim's house where she was alone.
When the girl resisted the advances of the accused, the latter reportedly attacked her with a paper knife and fled from the scene.
Superintendent of Police Arijit Sen Thakur told mediapersons that the accused was produced in the court and further investigation was under way.
