Una youth held with 16.81 gm of heroin

The Una police last night arrested a youth from the Rampur road, near the Home Guards office, after recovering 16.81 grams of heroin from him. The accused has been identified as Pankaj Puri, a resident of ward number 7 in Una city.

According to a press release issued by Una SP Sachin Hiremath, the accused was searched by a police party on the basis of secret information while he was walking on the road. The heroin was recovered from his possession as well as from his house.

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He has been arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the release said.