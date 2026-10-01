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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Una youth’s death due to negligence of doctor alleged; relatives want FIR lodged

Una youth’s death due to negligence of doctor alleged; relatives want FIR lodged

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Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 01:46 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Relatives hold a protest at the District Hospital in Una against a youth’s death due to doctor’s negligence.
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Relatives of a 30-year-old youth, who died at the District hospital on Wednesday, held a protest alleging negligence on the part of the doctor at the emergency ward. Harpal Singh, a resident of Sunehra village near Una city, was brought to the hospital by his brother at 6.30 am after he complained of chest pain. The protesting relatives alleged that the doctor did not attend to Harpal for over 45 minutes and kept telling the attendant to wait. The patient was declared dead after sometime.

The relatives, including Harpal’s mother, uncle and brother, staged a protest in front of the hospital with the body on a stretcher. They demanded a criminal case to be registered against the doctor concerned. One of the relatives also displayed the patient’s OPD slip, claiming that there were no note on it and no emergency medicine had been prescribed even 45 minutes after Harpal’s arrival in the emergency ward.

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Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Sanjay Mankotia, said that the patient came to the emergency ward at 7.30 am and died within half an hour. He added that while the hospital had not received a written complaint from Harpal’s relatives, he had constituted a committee of four doctors to inquire into the incident. A team of senior doctors had also been constituted to conduct the postmortem examination.

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