Unable to pay fine, jail term of 171 prisoners extended

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 3

As many as 171 prisoners are undergoing extended imprisonment due to their failure to pay fines imposed by courts in the state.

It is beyond the means of people convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, who are in a substantial number among the convicts, to pay heavy fines of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The prison statistics for 2020 released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals that the number of prisoners undergoing extended imprisonment in Himachal is the second highest in the country after UP.

The NDPS cases had been rising since 2016 and 7,737 persons, including 97 women and 39 foreigners, were arrested in 6,257 cases in five years (2016 to 2020). Around 40 to 50 per cent of the new prisoners in jails during 2019-20 were booked under the NDPS Act.

The police had started financial investigation in NDPS cases in 2020 and properties worth crores of persons involved in the drug trade were attached. The Enforcement Directorate also investigated the money laundering aspect in these cases.

The convicts are released by judicial orders and they have to serve an additional sentence if they fail to pay the fine, police sources say. The provisions of the NDPS Act have been made stringent because a large number of convicts resume illegal activities after release. However, extension in the duration of imprisonment leads to overcrowding of jails.

In 2020, then DGP, Prisons, Somesh Goyal had urged the High Court to grant “special bail” to deserving undertrials as the Covid threat loomed and maintaining social distance in overcrowded jails had become a major problem. There was 15 per cent overcrowding in jails that time.

As on December 20, 2021, 2,795 inmates (834 convicts and 1961 undertrials) were lodged in 15 jails in the state against the capacity of 2,417 prisoners.