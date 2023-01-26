 Unable to pay water bill online: Kullu residents : The Tribune India

Photo for representation. File photo



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, January 25

Digital bills were introduced by the Jal Shakti Department for the town in February last year. However, the department has failed to provide the online payment facility to urban consumers so far.

Further, there are allegedly many consumers in the town without water meters or those having defunct ones. They are being billed an average amount, which is generally lesser than the bills through the meter reading.

SOFTWARE GLITCH

The online bill payment has not been started in Kullu due to some software glitch. A trial run was done in Mandi and a team has been sent there for training. The online bill payment facility will be launched soon. — Amit, XEN, Jal Shakti Department

Residents said in this era when phone, electricity and other household utilities bills were payable through various online modes, it was surprising that even despite digital billing, the payment facility was not being provided by the Jal Shakti Department.

They further said the water supply here was gravity driven and the rates should be fixed according to the expenses because it was an essential public service and profiteering from it was not ethical. They added that some consumers were still being provided with average bills while they had been paying hefty amount for the past over three years when the water meters were installed. Due to this, there is an additional burden on the pockets of the consumers.

The consumers have been complaining about irregularities in water bills in the town for a long time. Many consumers have again received water bills in thousands and they are visiting the departmental offices to get the bills rectified. They are being billed in thousands in lump sum after three to four months, which is increasing their problems.

Heera Singh, a consumer, said he was handed a bill of Rs 11,351 in January. He said he was also visiting the department office to get the bill rectified, but the problem had not been resolved.

The residents urged the department to fix the irregularities in the billing and make arrangements to provide and pay the bill online every month.

Jal Shakti Department XEN Amit said the billing had been outsourced by the department. He said due to a technical fault in the software, the accumulated bills of previous months had been given to the consumers. “The amounts have been charged accurately as per the ground reading and if any consumer has a bill-related complaint, it will be rectified by testing the meter reading,” he added.

