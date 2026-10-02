Unanimity in Election Commission, opposition parties spreading lies over SIR: Kangra MP

Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj on Thursday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading “lies and confusion” over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said that the Election Commission of India had unanimously taken decisions related to the exercise.

Bhardwaj, while addressing mediapersons in Dharamsala, said that the Election Commission’s joint press conference on September 26, addressed by the Chief Election Commissioner and the two Election Commissioners, had made it clear that there was no disagreement within the poll panel over the SIR.

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He also defended the requirement of Form 6 and the accompanying declaration, saying every eligible voter was required to establish his identity and citizenship during the verification process. The Election Commission’s voter services portal currently provides Form 6 and a declaration form under its SIR-2026 services.

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“Even I, as an MP, have to fill the SIR form and declare my identity. The Prime Minister, the President and every citizen have to do the same,” Bhardwaj said, adding that the process should not be viewed as an insult to anyone.

About migrant workers, he said that Indian citizens, who were otherwise eligible to be enrolled as voters, had the right to participate in the electoral process while “infiltrators” from other countries had no such right. Migrant workers, he added, only needed to establish their identity under the prescribed process.

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Bhardwaj targeted Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the Election Commission and other autonomous institutions. He accused Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders of repeatedly questioning the credibility of constitutional institutions. He alleged that the Congress was using such issues to divert attention from its electoral performance.

He said that the Election Commission’s responsibility was to conduct free and fair elections and urged political parties to respect the autonomy of democratic institutions.

Bhardwaj added that administrative issues raised by journalists regarding Kangra and Chamba could be taken up separately, but maintained that the SIR was fundamentally a process of voter identification and verification.

Bhardwaj alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s claims on surgical strikes and the 2022 Tawang clash were rejected by courts.