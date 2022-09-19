Una's barren land to be fruit hub

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 18

The state government is aiming to convert 233 hectare barren land of 17 panchayats at the Shivalik foothills in Una district into a ‘fruit hub’ under the Subtropical Horticulture, Irrigation, and Value Addition Readiness (SHIVA) Project at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Rural Development and Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar said a pilot project has been initiated under which ‘demonstration plots’ were carved out and 11,913 plants of hybrid varieties of guava, malta, pomegranate were sown on the land of 81 farmers. The farmers would also be trained to develop orchards in a scientific process in order to maximise the produce.

Under the SHIVA Project, Rs 77.75 crore will be spent on developing infrastructure such as drip irrigation, solar water pumps and other modern irrigation schemes. These schemes will be implemented at Balh, Muchhal, Nalwari-Dumkhar Choroli, Brahman Thana Khurd and Dobed villages by Jal Shakti Department. It will also upgrade the existing irrigation schemes at Lis Handola and Sanhal villages.

Presently, 1,200 farmers of Shivalik hills are engaged in horticulture and earning about Rs 1 crore annually. The total earning of these farmers is expected to increase to Rs 5 crore after the implementation of the project. The fruit produce would be sold at markets in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi, the minister said.

He added that 174-hectare barren land at Shivalik foothills have been brought under fruit cultivation in 17 clusters. Farmers produced 2,686 MT of mangoes and 1,125 MT of citrus fruits during the last season.

Kanwar said 490 families of 90 villages would be provided high yielding plants of indigenous varieties and 5,555 plants would be sown during the current year under the project.

The government will provide provision of composite solar fencing and subsidies on the purchase of agricultural implements. Provision had also been made to provide facilities such as packaging, grading, sorting, etc, the minister said.

