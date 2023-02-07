Unauthorised hoardings: Solan civic body imposes Rs 1.15 cr fine

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 6

The Municipal Corporation (MC) Solan is issuing notices to local residents who have installed hoardings without permission.

181 notices served Hoardings have been installed at 150 places by various private parties

Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura says the MC has issued 181 notices to households, advertisers and brand executives

Before issuing notices, the MC had conducted a survey and directed residents to remove unauthorised hoardings themselves

The installation of hoardings in urban spaces attracts tax and requires due permission. Those who have erected hoardings illegally are also evading tax, says Zaffar Iqbal, Officiating Commissioner, Municipal Corporation.

Before issuing notices to realise penalties totaling Rs 1.15 crore, the civic body had conducted a survey of such cases. It had directed local residents to remove unauthorised hoardings themselves or its officials would dismantle these.

Besides commercial establishments, hoardings have also been installed illegally outside houses. The corporation has issued notices to defaulting residents as well as to advertisers and companies the advertisements of which have been displayed on the hoardings.

Iqbal says that local residents have been made aware about the norms for installing hoardings in urban areas. The defaulters have been issued notices for not taking permission and imposed penalties, as per the rates prevailing in 2008, before the civic body was upgraded to a corporation.

The guilty residents have also been granted an opportunity to present their case before the MC within seven days of receiving notices, as in some cases house owners have feigned ignorance about hoardings having been erected without permission. Hoardings of private educational institutes, coaching centres and consumer products have mainly been installed.

“The MC has issued 181 notices for Rs 1.15 crore penalty to households, advertisers as well as brand executives,” said Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura.

He added the issue was discussed in the MC House last week. The matter would be taken up again in the House to decide next course of action.

Hoardings have been installed at 150 places by various private parties. Besides spoiling the beauty of the city, unauthorised hoardings also cause inconvenience to commuters.