Unauthorised liquor vend removed from forest land

Solan, June 29

A liquor vend sanctioned on a forest land diverted to the State Taxes and Excise Department (STED) for a check-post in Tipra, Parwanoo, on the Haryana and Himachal border has been removed by the Forest Department.

“The forest land was diverted to the STED in 2012 under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA). However, no check-post came up on the land and it was sanctioned for a temporary liquor vend by the STED. Since the change of end-use is not permissible without due process under the FCA, the Forest Department took up the matter with the officials of the STED, said Solan Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kunal Angrish.

He added that the STED officials have confirmed that the vend was sanctioned erroneously, and that it was withdrawn. The vend was removed by the vendor in the presence of forest officials from Parwanoo range. Range Officer Parwanu Banarasi ensured that the process was smooth as such instances, at times, lead to undue problems.

The DFO stated that the Solan forest division has been trying to bring more clarity on diversion channels under the FCA and the Forest Rights Act.