Unauthorised portion of buildings to be razed

Solan, August 21

A team of officials from the district administration and Solan Municipal Corporation(MC) today inspected three buildings on the Mall Road which whose unauthorised storeys would be demolished on August 23 following directions of the high court.

Two to three storeys each in the three multi-storey buildings, which have been constructed in violation of the norms, would be demolished. The residents have been directed to vacate the buildings after issuance of notices from the civic body. Buildings having five to six storeys were erected in the city where the owners ignored the fact that the area fell in the highest seismic risk zone IV.

Commisioner, MC Solan, Zaffar Iqbal, informed that the three building owners have been directed to demolish the unautorised storeys on their own and begin the process. In case they do not comply, the administration will do so at their cost. The building owners are supposed to give compliance through affidavits by August 23.

Police posse was deputed in strength to avert any untoward incident though the inspection was peaceful. The staff completed other formalities like marking the specific portion of buildings.

With demolition leading to an unsavoury shooting of a Town and Country Planning officer as well as a Public Works Department’s ‘beldar’ in May 2018 in Kasauli, the officials were adopting caution.

Additional SP Solan Yogesh Rolta informed that adequate force would be deputed to ensure peaceful demolition.

