Uncertainty looms over 10 offices opened by BJP govt in Himachal

Palampur, December 13

After the recent decision of the new government headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to review all decisions taken by the previous government after April 1, uncertainty looms over 10 new offices inaugurated by the Jai Ram Thakur-led government.

The Congress government has also constituted a committee of MLAs headed by Shilai MLA Harashvardhan Singh Chauhan to review the decisions. These offices were opened at Palampur, Baijnath, Sulaha and Jaisinghpur constituencies.

Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that these offices were opened hurriedly in September and October, before the implementation of the model code of conduct. Prominent among these offices are those of superintendent engineers of the Irrigation and Public Health Department and Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) at Bhawarna in Sallah.

Similarly, offices of IPH division and sub-division were also opened in Jaisinghpur and Banuri. One sub-tehsil was opened in Gopalpur in October. The government had opened a new office of the Block Development Office in Palampur. Half a dozen other announcements were made by the CM pertaining to the opening of new offices during his visit to the Palampur region which are still in pipeline.

As the notification for these offices was issued just before the Assembly elections, the state government didn’t get enough time to post staff and provide funds for the construction of office buildings and purchase of land. Most of the offices have been functioning in rented buildings. Though the previous government had already posted officers, no junior staff has been appointed so far. The government had also started the process for the creation of new posts but the process could not be completed because of the announcement of elections.

Meanwhile, three former BJP MLAs and one sitting BJP MLA, when contacted by The Tribune, said due process was followed by the government.

