DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Uncertainty over Bir-Billing Paragliding World Cup this year

Uncertainty over Bir-Billing Paragliding World Cup this year

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:50 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A large number of tourists throng Bir-Billing in Kangra for paragliding. Tribune file
Advertisement
The International Paragliding World Cup, one of the flagship adventure sports events associated with Bir-Billing, is unlikely to be held this year, as the state Tourism Department is yet to initiate the process for hosting the championship. No notification has been issued so far on whether the event will be held.

The delay has disappointed adventure sports enthusiasts and tourism stakeholders, who had been expecting hundreds of Indian and foreign pilots to converge on the internationally renowned paragliding destination. More than 300 pilots were expected to participate in the event, which has helped put Bir-Billing on the global adventure tourism map.

Advertisement

District Tourism Officer Vinay Dhiman said the department had not received any proposal from the Bir-Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), a key partner in organising the championship in previous years. Consequently, there was no proposal before the department to host the World Cup this year. Efforts to contact BPA office-bearers for their comments were unsuccessful, as they did not respond to phone calls.

Advertisement

The championship has traditionally been held in October or November and has attracted a sizeable contingent of international pilots, besides generating business for hotels, homestays, taxi operators, restaurants and other tourism-related establishments in the region. Its absence is likely to affect the local tourism sector during the peak adventure sports season.

The event was organised jointly by the Tourism Department and the BPA last year, when more than 350 Indian and foreign pilots participated. In earlier years, the association played a key role in hosting the championship before the responsibility was entrusted to the department.

Advertisement

The Paris-based Paragliding World Cup Association (PWCA), which coordinates international paragliding competitions, has also not listed a championship at Bir-Billing in its calendar so far. With no hosting proposal submitted, the event has yet to find a place in the international competition schedule.

The championship has, however, faced interruptions in the past. In 2020 and 2021, the World Cup was cancelled because of Covid-19 and the Investors’ Meet in Dharamsala, respectively. Before 2017, the destination had hosted Pre-World Cup competitions. In 2018, an event was organised under the leadership of the Baijnath SDM from October 24 to 30.

The delay has once again raised questions over the continuity of major international sporting events in Himachal Pradesh and the government’s commitment to promoting Bir-Billing as a global adventure tourism destination.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts