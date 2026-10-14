Uncertainty over Bir-Billing Paragliding World Cup this year

The delay has disappointed adventure sports enthusiasts and tourism stakeholders, who had been expecting hundreds of Indian and foreign pilots to converge on the internationally renowned paragliding destination. More than 300 pilots were expected to participate in the event, which has helped put Bir-Billing on the global adventure tourism map.

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District Tourism Officer Vinay Dhiman said the department had not received any proposal from the Bir-Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), a key partner in organising the championship in previous years. Consequently, there was no proposal before the department to host the World Cup this year. Efforts to contact BPA office-bearers for their comments were unsuccessful, as they did not respond to phone calls.

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The championship has traditionally been held in October or November and has attracted a sizeable contingent of international pilots, besides generating business for hotels, homestays, taxi operators, restaurants and other tourism-related establishments in the region. Its absence is likely to affect the local tourism sector during the peak adventure sports season.

The event was organised jointly by the Tourism Department and the BPA last year, when more than 350 Indian and foreign pilots participated. In earlier years, the association played a key role in hosting the championship before the responsibility was entrusted to the department.

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The Paris-based Paragliding World Cup Association (PWCA), which coordinates international paragliding competitions, has also not listed a championship at Bir-Billing in its calendar so far. With no hosting proposal submitted, the event has yet to find a place in the international competition schedule.

The championship has, however, faced interruptions in the past. In 2020 and 2021, the World Cup was cancelled because of Covid-19 and the Investors’ Meet in Dharamsala, respectively. Before 2017, the destination had hosted Pre-World Cup competitions. In 2018, an event was organised under the leadership of the Baijnath SDM from October 24 to 30.

The delay has once again raised questions over the continuity of major international sporting events in Himachal Pradesh and the government’s commitment to promoting Bir-Billing as a global adventure tourism destination.