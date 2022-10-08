 Uncertainty over ticket to leaders joining BJP : The Tribune India

Uncertainty over ticket to leaders joining BJP

Former Congress leader Harsh Mahajan, who has joined the BJP, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. PTI

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 7

The fate of leaders, majority of them from the Congress, who have joined the BJP, hangs in balance. BJP workers and district leaders are opposing their entry into the party.

Rebellion in Dehra

  • There is resentment in the BJP over the joining of two Congress legislators Lakhwinder Rana from Nalagarh (Solan) and Pawan Kajal (Kangra)
  • Two Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra (Kangra) and Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar (Mandi) joined the BJP, leading to a rebellion in the local party units, particularly in Dehra block
  • Dehra BJP unit has refused to accept Hoshiyar Singh
  • Ravinder Ravi is peeved at Hoshiyar Singh joining the party
  • Ravi, a diehard Dhumal loyalist, had lost to Hoshiyar Singh in the last Assembly elections from Dehra constituency

Each time the Vidhan Sabha elections approach, some leaders defect to other parties, primarily due to the denial of ticket. But this time, leaders started joining the BJP much earlier, creating resentment and dissent among party workers.

There is possibility that some more Congress leaders, including sitting MLAs, can join the BJP. Besides two Congress MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Kajal, HPCC working president Harsh Mahajan has joined the BJP, dealing a severe blow to the opposition party.

The BJP also managed to convince three-time MP and former party president Suresh Chandel from Bilaspur to return to its fold. Anil Sharma, son of former Union Telecommunication Minister Sukh Ram, too, has decided to remain in the BJP considering his family’s rivalry with Virbhadra Singh’s family and Pratibha Singh heading the Congress. As expected, Anil’s son Ashray Sharma also resigned from the Congress to join the BJP.

“The irony is that the BJP is rolling out a red carpet to welcome Congress leaders when it is raising the “Congress Mukht Bharat” slogan at every place,” says a senior BJP leader. “How can senior leaders expect dedicated party workers to support and work for Congress leaders whom they had always opposed,” he wonders.

There is resentment in the BJP over the joining of two Congress MLAs Lakhwinder Rana from Nalagarh (Solan) and Pawan Kajal (Kangra) but there is no clarity that they will be given party ticket for the Assembly elections.

Similarly, two Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra (Kangra) and Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar (Mandi) joined the BJP, leading to a rebellion in the local party units, especially in Dehra block. The Dehra BJP unit has refused to accept Hoshiyar Singh and there is skepticism that the BJP will field him from the constituency in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Five-time BJP legislator Ravinder Ravi, who lost to Hoshiyar Singh in the last elections, is peeved at the latter joining the party. Ravi is a diehard Dhumal loyalist and is unlikely to take things lying down, which could damage the BJP’s election prospects.

Khimi Ram, a former Speaker and minister, is the lone prominent BJP leader to have joined the Congress. He is keen to contest the election from the Banjar Assembly segment in Kullu district.

It will be tough for the BJP to contain resentment among workers and give ticket to the four legislators who joined it recently.

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

