Uncertainty surrounds Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra as experts flag high-risk route

Uncertainty looms over the religiously significant Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra after critical stretches of the pilgrimage route were declared highly sensitive and hazardous under prevailing conditions.

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Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust Chairman and Kullu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anurag Chander Sharma said a joint inspection team comprising officials from the Revenue and Forest Departments and experts from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, was constituted to assess the route’s safety and feasibility. The team conducted inspections on June 8 and June 18 and subsequently submitted its report. The yatra is scheduled to be held from July 10 to July 23.

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According to the report, the stretch between Bhimdwari and Parvati Bagh has been identified as extremely hazardous. The inspection team observed steep gradients, unstable and loose soil, narrow and slippery tracks, and multiple stream crossings along the route. Experts expressed serious concerns over the risk of landslides, falling rocks, flash floods, debris flow and sudden increases in water discharge during the upcoming monsoon season.

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Key findings by ABVIMAS indicate that both the existing route and the proposed alternative route between Bhimdwari and Parvati Bagh are unsafe under current conditions. The report noted that rescue and evacuation operations in the event of an accident would be extremely challenging along this stretch. The camping area at Bhimdwari was also identified as a high-risk zone vulnerable to flash floods, debris movement and increased water discharge.

The report further stated that the affected area consists of loose stones and unstable soil, making the construction of temporary bridges, rope crossings or other safety structures neither safe nor feasible. ABVIMAS recommended that the stretch be treated as a “high-risk zone”.

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During a meeting chaired by the DC yesterday, experts Ankush Kumar and Gopal Singh, who possess extensive knowledge of the terrain, glacier conditions and topography around Parvati Bagh, categorically stated that conducting the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra this year could not be considered safe under the present circumstances and was therefore not recommended.

Sharma said the district administration and the Trust remained fully committed to ensuring the safety of devotees. He invited Trust members to submit any objections or suggestions regarding the report in writing to the concerned tehsildar. He emphasised that a final decision would be taken only after a comprehensive assessment of all safety parameters, reiterating that public safety and the well-being of pilgrims would remain the highest priority.

In view of the concerns raised, the meeting also recommended a detailed geological survey of the vulnerable stretch by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) or another competent expert agency. Such a study, officials said, would facilitate a scientific assessment of the area’s condition and help formulate long-term mitigation measures for the safe conduct of the yatra in the future.