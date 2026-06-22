Unchecked parking, tourist rush trigger traffic crisis in Palampur

The traffic situation in Palampur, one of Himachal Pradesh’s most important and rapidly growing towns, has deteriorated significantly, with frequent traffic jams becoming a daily occurrence and causing immense inconvenience to residents, commuters and traders.

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Locals attribute the worsening congestion to the failure of traffic management authorities to regulate vehicular movement effectively and enforce parking rules. Traffic snarls are now a common sight on almost all major roads, including Main Bazaar, Ghuggar Road, Hospital Road, the Palampur-Dharamshala Road and the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway passing through the town.

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A major contributor to the chaos is the unchecked parking of vehicles along roadsides. Cars, taxis and commercial vehicles are routinely parked on road margins, reducing road space and creating bottlenecks. Despite being fully aware of the problem, the authorities have yet to implement a comprehensive traffic management plan to address the growing crisis.

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Residents allege that the traffic police in several areas have turned a blind eye to indiscriminate roadside parking, one of the principal causes of recurring congestion.

The situation becomes particularly alarming on weekends, when thousands of tourists visit Palampur and nearby destinations. As the town serves as a gateway to several popular tourist attractions, a large influx of vehicles enters the area every Saturday and Sunday. Residents say that during peak tourist hours, most roads become heavily congested, bringing traffic movement to a near standstill and disrupting daily life.

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Commuters often spend long periods stuck in the traffic, while ambulances and other emergency vehicles struggle to navigate the clogged roads. Traders, too, report losses as customers increasingly avoid crowded market areas because of persistent congestion.

One of the major shortcomings highlighted by residents is the lack of adequate parking infrastructure. Despite the sharp rise in the number of vehicles over the years, Palampur does not have a designated public parking facility capable of accommodating even 50 vehicles at a time. Consequently, motorists are forced to park along roadsides, further aggravating congestion and creating safety hazards.

Residents have urged the district administration, the Municipal Corporation and the police to take immediate corrective measures. Palampur SDM Dr OP Yadav said consultations with residents, non-governmental organisations, traders’ associations and media representatives would begin next week to formulate an effective traffic regulation strategy. The objective, he added, was to streamline vehicular movement and provide long-term relief from traffic snarls.