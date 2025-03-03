DT
Unchecked tourism growth leading to environmental, infrastructure crisis

Unchecked tourism growth leading to environmental, infrastructure crisis

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:55 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
Unplanned construction of hotels, resorts, homestays and commercial establishments has resulted in large-scale deforestation.
Tourism plays a vital role in Himachal Pradesh’s economy, contributing around 7 per cent of the state’s GDP. However, the increasing tourist influx, particularly in Kangra’s popular destinations like Palampur, Bir Billing and McLeodganj, has led to severe environmental and infrastructural challenges. The state agencies have failed to implement effective measures to address these concerns.

The sharp rise in tourist footfalls has outpaced the available infrastructure. Unplanned construction of hotels, resorts, homestays and commercial establishments has resulted in large-scale deforestation. High-rise buildings continue to emerge in violation of regulations, threatening the ecological balance.

One of the most pressing issues is the shortage of drinking water. During peak summers, towns such as Dharamsala, McLeodganj, Palampur and Bir Billing experience severe water crises. The unchecked tourism boom has also led to increased littering, traffic congestion, noise pollution and poor waste disposal. Bir Billing, a newly emerging tourist hub, has been particularly affected. The local population, previously engaged in agriculture, is now shifting towards tourism-related businesses, leading to a decline in agricultural land use.

Improper waste management remains a major concern, turning these scenic locations into virtual dumping grounds. Despite repeated interventions by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, unplanned construction continues unchecked. Many hotels have been built without adhering to the proper guidelines of the Town and Country Planning Department.

The lack of a proper regulatory framework has allowed rapid commercialization, which, if not addressed, could lead to long-term environmental degradation. To mitigate these issues, the government must enforce strict construction guidelines, improve waste management systems, and regulate water usage. Developing better infrastructure, including parking facilities and traffic management plans, is also crucial to ensuring sustainable tourism. If immediate action is not taken, the charm that attracts visitors to Himachal Pradesh will be lost, harming both the environment and the livelihoods of local communities.

