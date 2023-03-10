Unclean water: Nauni varsity gets clean chit

Tribune News Service

Solan/shimla, March 9

Health and Family Welfare and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil today gave the clean chit to the administration of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, over the issue of supply of “unclean water’ on the campus.

Submit report, Governor to VC Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has asked Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice-Chancellor of YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni in Solan district, to submit a report about the rising cases of jaundice

The Governor asked Chandel to improve drinking water and other facilities for students

He told the Vice-Chancellor to thoroughly investigate the reasons behind the breakout of jaundice on the campus

The minister, who visited the university, said the water samples drawn from the campus had been found to be safe. He added students, who had suffered from jaundice, had joined the campus recently and come from other states.

He urged the students and local residents not to panic and attributed the death of a girl student to other causes.

Dr Rajeshwar Chandel, Vice-Chancellor, apprised the minister about the measures taken to ensure supply of clean water on the campus. He said samples of food being sold in the eateries around the university were also being tested.