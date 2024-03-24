Undeclared emergency in country, alleges Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson and Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central Government here today and said there was a situation of undeclared emergency in the country.

Addressing the media during a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, Rathore said in order to suppress the Opposition, bank accounts of the opposition parties were being frozen, leaders were being arrested and put behind bars.

He said today, the democracy and the Constitution were in a grave danger. “Opposition leaders are being harassed by misusing investigative agencies,” said Rathore.

“The BJP is trying to destabilise the state government as part of well-planned conspiracy in which it will never succeed,” he added.

“Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested amid the code of conduct while former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was also arrested last month.”

Kuldeep Rathore said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving guarantees to the people during the Lok Sabha elections, but he did not fulfil any of the promises that were made in the vision document he had presented to the country in the previous Lok Sabha elections.”

“The income of farmers was not doubled, neither did the unemployed get two crore jobs every year and nor black money was brought back” said Rathore.

He further said the Congress was ready to make any sacrifice against the injustice that was prevailing in the country. “The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will give a new direction to the country and INDIA alliance will form the government by winning the elections,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla