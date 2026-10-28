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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Under-19 athletics meet concludes at Dharamsala

Under-19 athletics meet concludes at Dharamsala

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:29 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Medal winners during the concluding ceremony of the U-19 State Athletics Meet in Dharamsala.
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The three-day 67th State-level Under-19 Athletics Meet for boys and girls concluded in Dharamsala on Wednesday. As many as 429 athletes from 12 districts, sports hostels and Khelo India centres of Himachal Pradesh participated in the competition.

Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Sharma, who presided over the closing ceremony, congratulated the organisers, teachers, coaches and the participating athletes on the successful conduct of the event. He urged young sportspersons to set ambitious goals and work consistently to excel at national and international competitions.

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He said that sporting excellence required talent, discipline, regular practice and determination. Young athletes should draw inspiration from accomplished sportspersons and strive to bring laurels to the state, he added.

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Sharma said that the state government was focusing on strengthening sports infrastructure, developing modern facilities and ensuring their proper maintenance to provide the athletes with better training opportunities. He added that an indoor multipurpose sports complex was being developed at Nadaun at a cost of several crores of rupees. The facility would include a shooting range, swimming pool, gymnasium, multipurpose sports hall, four badminton courts, a volleyball court and a tennis court. Residential facilities for the athletes and coaches were also being developed.

He said that the government had substantially increased cash awards for sportspersons winning medals at national and international competitions to encourage sporting talent. Athletes from Himachal Pradesh, who had excelled at the international level, had so far received cash awards totalling Rs 30 crore, he added.

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Asian Games medallist athlete Seema Kumari and kabaddi player Bhawna Thakur were also present at the ceremony. Sharma urged the young participants to learn from their struggles, dedication and achievements, describing them as role models for the younger generation.

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