Under-construction building caves in, two hurt at Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 8

Two labourers were injured, one of them seriously, when an under-construction building caved in on the Chakka Road in the Baddi industrial area this evening.

The mishap occurred when a slab laid on the first floor caved in and two labourers present at the site were buried under it. The other labourers present on the site managed to rescue themselves.

A team of police and fire staff rushed to the spot to rescue those buried under the debris. The police pulled out two labourers, Rajpal and Rajesh shortly after the mishap.

“Two labourers, who were buried under the debris, have been rescued. A labourer Rajpal sustained severe injuries while his companion Rajesh sustained minor injuries. Both were rushed to the public health centre at Baddi for treatment,” informed DSP Baddi Priyank Gupta.

He said there were no fatalities. While a question mark has been raised over the quality of construction underway at the site, the police was probing its cause.