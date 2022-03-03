Under-construction hospital to be made de-addiction centre

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 2

An under-construction hospital building at Kandaghat will be converted into a de-addiction centre with the state government granting permission in this regard on February 8. Its work was put on hold since 2018 due to the paucity of funds.

The construction of the new hospital building has remained a contentious issue since its inception. Its work had begun under the former Congress regime and the BJP leaders had raised objections over it.

Since the old building located near the Mini Secretariat was barely a few years old, investing crores on a new structure was considered a wasteful expenditure. The issue was vehemently raised by the BJP in the last Assembly polls.

HN Kashyap, BJP’s state coordinator, elections, had raised this issue in 2018 where Rs 18 crore, received from the Government of India for the augmentation of health services in the Kandaghat block, was being used to construct this new building. A memorandum had also been given by the BJP to the Governor to stop this wasteful expenditure.

Funds worth Rs 4.5 crore had been granted to the Public Works Department (PWD) against the administrative approval of Rs 16.89 crore for the construction of this 50-bed hospital. The remaining work was abandoned due to the paucity of funds. It has now been approved as a de-addiction centre which would ensure its apt utilisation.

Officials of the PWD said owing to the paucity of funds, no work has been executed since July 2018.

Solan MLA DR Shandil, who has been raising this issue in the Vidhan Sabha for several years, was informed in a reply that an administrative approval of Rs 16.89 crore had been received for this 50-bed hospital and 40 per cent work had been completed. Remaining work was, abandoned due to the paucity of funds.

The requisite budgetary provision would, however, be incorporated in the next financial year 2022-23 for its completion.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajan Uppal, while confirming the news, said, “A detailed proposal for setting up a de-addiction centre at the upcoming hospital building at Kandaghat is being prepared after it has been declared a de-addiction centre by the state government. This would be sent to the government for further approval and sanction of funds. The 50-bed hospital was already operating from the old building at Kandaghat.”

