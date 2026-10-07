Under-construction Pathankot-Mandi highway hits daily life

The ongoing construction of the Pathankot-Mandi four-lane highway has become a major source of hardship for residents and commuters living along the project corridor, with clouds of dust rising from the unpaved stretches and construction sites affecting daily life and raising concerns over public health.

Residents in several areas adjoining the highway near Thanpuri and other parts of Nagrota sub-division allege that adequate measures are not being taken to check dust generated by construction activity and the movement of heavy vehicles. They said water sprinkling, which was essential to suppress dust on active construction sites, was either inadequate or not being carried out regularly.

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“The problem has become particularly serious for people whose houses, shops and other establishments are located close to the highway. Dust keeps entering homes and commercial establishments throughout the day, while pedestrians and two-wheeler riders are forced to travel through dusty stretches,” said Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Malan.

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Vijay Kumar, a resident of Thanpuri village, alleged that despite repeated complaints, there appeared to be little effective monitoring by officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and project executing agencies. They asked why routine dust-control measures were not being enforced despite the large-scale construction activity continuing for months.

The persistent exposure to dust has also triggered health concerns among people. Residents claim that those living along the construction corridor have been experiencing respiratory irritation, coughing, breathing difficulties and other dust-related ailments. Panchayat pradhans of the area have urged health authorities to assess the impact of prolonged exposure to construction dust on the people living in the affected areas.

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Environmental and health experts have repeatedly pointed out that prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter can aggravate respiratory problems, particularly among children, the elderly and those already suffering from respiratory ailments.

Many residents told The Tribune that the four-lane highway was important for the region, but construction could not come at the cost of the health and safety of people. They demanded regular water sprinkling, proper covering of construction material, dust suppression at construction sites and stricter regulation of vehicles carrying soil and construction debris.

A senior officer of NHAI, when contacted, said necessary directions had issued to the construction company and field staff had been directed to monitor the situation regularly.