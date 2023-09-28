Under e-Vidhan initiative, Shimla MC to go paperless

Shimla, September 27
Under the e-Vidhan initiative, the Shimla MC will go digital soon. All its working will be paperless while the ward councillors will be provided with tablets to keep them abreast of the latest agenda and updates about the working of the corporation.
Senior MC officials said the digitisation move was expected to be implemented in the next three months. The ward councillors often complained that they did not get the agenda list on time and that they got to read that during the House meeting itself, which they termed as wastage of time.
After being provided tablets, the councillors would get the agenda in advance. They could also put questions online. Information regarding the works related to councillors and development projects would also be available on the tablets.
An MC official said besides getting latest information regarding various development works in their respective wards, the councillors would also remain informed about tenders, reports and status of projects. They would also be able to raise complaints online.
Shimla MC Commissioner Bhupender Attri said, “We are working to go paperless like the Vidhan Sabha. The entire exercise will take around three months. The functioning of the House will then become more streamlined and time-saving.”
May take 3 months
We are working to go paperless like the Vidhan Sabha. The entire exercise will take around three months. The functioning of the House will then become more streamlined and time-saving. — Bhupender Attri, SMC Commissioner
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...