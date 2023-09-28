Under e-Vidhan initiative, Shimla MC to go paperless

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 27

Under the e-Vidhan initiative, the Shimla MC will go digital soon. All its working will be paperless while the ward councillors will be provided with tablets to keep them abreast of the latest agenda and updates about the working of the corporation.

Senior MC officials said the digitisation move was expected to be implemented in the next three months. The ward councillors often complained that they did not get the agenda list on time and that they got to read that during the House meeting itself, which they termed as wastage of time.

After being provided tablets, the councillors would get the agenda in advance. They could also put questions online. Information regarding the works related to councillors and development projects would also be available on the tablets.

An MC official said besides getting latest information regarding various development works in their respective wards, the councillors would also remain informed about tenders, reports and status of projects. They would also be able to raise complaints online.

Shimla MC Commissioner Bhupender Attri said, “We are working to go paperless like the Vidhan Sabha. The entire exercise will take around three months. The functioning of the House will then become more streamlined and time-saving.”

