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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Understanding climate change: Himachal Government launches studies on river basins

Understanding climate change: Himachal Government launches studies on river basins

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:18 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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A glacier in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. File photo
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The Himachal Pradesh Government is undertaking comprehensive studies of the river basins of the Sutlej, Beas, Chenab and the Ravi to understand the impacts of climate change on the Himalayan environment, water resources and disaster risks. A comprehensive study on the Sutlej basin, undertaken by the State Centre on Climate Change at the HP Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) has documented significant glacier retreat, changing snow cover patterns and increasing variability in river flows, highlighting potential implications for hydroelectric power generation, water security and glacier-related hazards.

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“Building upon this study, the state is currently carrying out similar scientific assessments for the Beas, Chenab and the Ravi river basins in collaboration with the Space Applications Centre (ISRO), Ahmedabad,” says Pushpinder Rana, Member Secretary, HIMCOSTE. These studies, he adds, will provide a comprehensive understanding of climate-induced changes in glaciers, snow cover and the formation and evolution of glacial lakes in Himachal Pradesh, enabling long-term planning for water resources and disaster risk reduction.

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Remote Sensing (RS) and Geographic Information System (GIS) methodologies were utilised to assess climate-induced variations in river discharge, seasonal flow and runoff within the Sutlej, where some of the biggest hydroelectric power projects are located. The findings have been shared with the SJVN to support climate-resilient management of hydroelectric power projects, improve preparedness for glacier-related risks and facilitate preventive planning.

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Rana says, “To further strengthen climate monitoring, the government is establishing a network of Automatic Weather Stations under an Agence Française de Development (AFD)-supported programme. These observations will improve weather forecasting, hydrological modelling and early warning capabilities.”

He adds that recognising growing risks from glacier-related hazards, Himachal is also developing an early warning system for glacier lake outburst floods in collaboration with the CDAC and the Hydrology Wing of the Jal Shakti Department. The system aims to integrate weather observations, hydrological information and advanced analytical tools for timely warnings and improved emergency preparedness.

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The Himachal Government has been working on strengthening disaster-resilient infrastructure and institutional systems through the World Bank-supported HP READY Project and the AFD-supported resilience initiatives. These programmes focus on enhancing risk-informed planning, resilient infrastructure, improved preparedness, capacity building and the adoption of modern technologies for disaster risk management.

As part of its long-term climate strategy, Himachal Pradesh is also updating the State Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment using the latest scientific evidence and data sets. “The revised assessment will provide a stronger basis for climate adaptation planning across sectors, including water resources, hydroelectric power, agriculture, forests and infrastructure,” he adds.

Rana says that the state government has also widely disseminated scientific reports and assessments to the departments concerned, public sector undertakings and other stakeholders to ensure that scientific evidence is translated into informed policy decisions and on-ground action.

It has become the need of the hour for Himachal Pradesh to integrate science, technology and evidence-based decision-making into climate adaptation, water resource management and disaster resilience.

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