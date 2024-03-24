Unease among BJP leaders as 6 Congress rebels, three Independents join party

Pratibha Chauhan
Shimla, march 23
The induction of the six disqualified Congress MLAs and three Independent legislators into the BJP has led to unease among the party leaders, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly elections against them.
The nine MLAs formally joined the BJP in New Delhi today. Interestingly, the BJP leaders, who had lost to the six Congress rebels in the last Assembly elections, had started campaigning for the “expected” byelections immediately after Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania disqualified the six MLAs. Now, the chances of the BJP fielding the six Congress rebels is very high.
However, it is still not clear whether the BJP will give ticket to all six Congress rebels though it is certain that it will field the three Independent MLAs, Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), KL Thakur (Nalagarh) and Chaitnaya Sharma (Gagret), who had resigned from the Vidhan Sabha. As such, there is possibility that BJP leaders and workers may rebel against Congress leaders in the nine Assembly segments.
Sources said some of the leaders, who had contested the last elections on BJP ticket, had even threatened that if the party ignored them, they would fight the byelections as Independent candidates or could even switch sides to the Congress. Former BJP MLAs Virender Kanwar (Kutlehar) and Rajesh Thakur (Gagret) have already launched their poll campaigns.
The fast-changing political scenario in Himachal, triggered by cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election on February 27, has landed the Congress government in a crisis. The six Congress rebels, who were disqualified by the Speaker under the Anti-Defection Law on February 29, had defied the party whip and skipped voting during the cut motion on health on February 27 and later during the passing of the Budget next day.
Two of the six Congress rebels, namely Sudhir Sharma (Dharamsala) and Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), were sore with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for denying them ministerial berths. And when Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani and Jaisinghpur MLA Yadvinder Goma were inducted into the Cabinet in January this year, Sharma and Rana literally went on a warpath against the government.
The three BJP leaders, who had lost to the Independent candidates in Dehra, Nalagarh and Hamirpur in the 2022 Assembly poll, had stood third after the Congress candidates. The three Independents yesterday said that the BJP had assured them of ticket to fight the byelections.
