Unemployed Himachal youth hit streets against state govt

Led by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), hundreds of youth staged a protest in Nahan on Thursday against the Congress government over unemployment, stalled recruitment processes and unfulfilled election guarantees.

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Addressing the protesters, BJP state president Dr Rajiv Bindal said the government had pushed unemployed youth into such frustration that they were being forced to take to the streets.

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He alleged that Congress leaders had deceived the youth during the 2022 Assembly elections by promising one lakh government jobs and five lakh employment opportunities. He said Priyanka Gandhi, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri had repeatedly assured the youth of regular and permanent government jobs with pension benefits. “Nearly four years have passed. The unemployed youth are asking where those one lakh government jobs are,” Bindal said.

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He alleged that several government posts remained vacant, recruitment had stalled and adequate private-sector employment had not been generated. Instead of transparent recruitment, he alleged, the government was favouring its “cronies”.

Bindal demanded that the government publish details of appointments made so far and disclose how many unemployed youth had secured regular government jobs. He said prolonged recruitment uncertainty was jeopardising the future of aspirants preparing for competitive examinations.