Unemployed teachers hold march in D’sala, seek regular recruitment

Unemployed teacher aspirants held a candlelight march in Dharamsala on Saturday, demanding regular recruitment, expedited batch-wise appointments and a transparent annual recruitment calendar for teaching posts in Himachal Pradesh.

In a memorandum submitted to the government, the Unemployed Teachers Union highlighted the concerns of nearly 81,000 unemployed teacher aspirants in the state and called for urgent intervention to address delays and uncertainty in the recruitment process.

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The organisation demanded regular appointments in accordance with the Recruitment and Promotion (R&P) Rules and faster batch-wise recruitment. It also called for a fixed recruitment schedule, with teacher recruitment examinations held every six months.

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The union sought a legal review of the five-year appointment system in government schools affiliated with the CBSE, as well as special recruitment policies, including those relating to School Management Committee (SMC) teachers.

It further demanded the public disclosure of subject-wise vacancies and the resolution of recruitment-related complaints within a stipulated timeframe. The organisation stressed that unemployed youth should be involved in decision-making on recruitment policies.

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The union also proposed setting up a Himachal Pradesh Youth Commission to address issues affecting unemployed youth.

Seeking accountability from the government, the organisation urged the Chief Minister and the Governor to take cognisance of its demands, seek written responses from the departments concerned and arrange a meeting with its delegation to discuss the issues.