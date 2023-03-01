Unemployed youth count breaches 50K mark in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 28

The number of unemployed persons in Kullu has crossed the 50,000-mark. Thousands of unemployed youth are registered with the employment office for many years and they repeatedly renew their registration, but the list is increasing day by day.

Many of them have now become overage for various government jobs. According to statistics, 52,936 unemployed youth are registered at the employment offices in Kullu.

Kullu has 28,764 unemployed youth, followed by Banjar (12,423) and Anni (11,749).

There are a number of unemployed youth having degrees such as BTech, MBA, BEd, postgraduate and undergraduate degrees in various other streams. The number of unemployed with higher education is also very high. The Covid pandemic had also rendered many youth jobless. Moreover, many unemployed youth have not registered their names at the employment offices and therefore the actual number of unemployed in the district could be much higher.

The registered youth are pinning hopes on the new Congress government in the state. They are hopeful that the government will fulfil its promise of providing employment to 5 lakh youth.

District Labour and Employment Officer Manorma Devi said, “The department advertises various vacancies and apprises the registered unemployed youth about the same.” She said many youth had got employment in private companies with the help of the department.