Unending wait for Jalori Pass tunnel

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 29

The proposed 4.2-km Jalori Pass tunnel on the Aut-Luhri highway is a big issue among the residents of Anni and Nirmand blocks in Kullu district, which falls in the Mandi parliamentary constituency. The issue has been a topic of discussion for several years.

The Aut-Luhri highway crosses the Jalori Pass situated at an elevation of 10,800 ft above the sea level. Due to its high altitude, the pass receives heavy snow during winter months, which cuts off the residents of Anni and Nirmand areas from the district headquarter Kullu. As a result, they face huge inconvenience in reaching Kullu for office-related and other work.

The residents of Anni and Nirmand have been demanding construction of a tunnel below Jalori Pass to ensure all-weather road connectivity between Kullu and Anni-Nirmand areas. They say that it is only during election time that party candidates talk about this tunnel project. After the elections are over, the issue is pushed under the carpet.

The residents say the project was announced during the Congress regime in 2014 but no progress had been made till date. “With snow blocking the Aut-Luhri highway, people either risk their lives by crossing the pass on foot during emergency or travel via Shimla or Karsog, which is time consuming and tiring. The road that has sharp turns, steep climbs and is prone to landslides becomes dangerous during the winter,” says Chhavinder Sharma, a resident of Anni.

“Due to its high altitude, the Jalori Pass receives considerable snowfall during winter every year, rendering the residents of 67 gram panchayats of Anni and Nirmand cut off from the district headquarters of Kullu for many months. This forces the residents to travel 220 km to 270 km extra to visit Kullu via Shimla or Karsog, making the journey time consuming and expensive,” said Lal Singh, another resident of Anni.

After a survey by the NHAI, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways approved the tunnel construction in February 2020. Surprisingly, no progress has been made on the ground so far, which is worrying the area residents.

Congress candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Virkamaditya Singh had recently said that Rs 20 crore had been approved for a survey by a consultancy firm of this tunnel project. Vikramaditya said, if elected, execution of this project would be his priority.

