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Home / Himachal Pradesh / UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track closed as heavy rains wash away bridge

UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track closed as heavy rains wash away bridge

Heavy rain which lashed Parwanoo and its surrounding areas on Saturday caused immense damage to the road and railway network

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:41 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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The bridge between Gumman and Taksal railway stations that was washed away in Himachal.
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UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track once again faced disruption in rail traffic after a bridge between Gumman and Taksal railway stations was washed away in the heavy rain, leaving the track hanging in the air in the late hours last night.

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Consequent to this, railway officials cancelled all trains on the Kalka-Shimla track today. Restoration work, which began today is slated to take another two-three days

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The bridge was inundated with water due to heavy rain, leaving the track hanging in the air as even the culvert was adversely damage.

Earlier on Saturday, the track between Koti and Taksal was swamped by landslides prompting railway officials to cancel four downhill trains during late hours.

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Uphill trains which have been cancelled comprise Kalka-Shimla Express 52451, Kalka-Shimla Himdarshan 52459, Himalayan Queen 52455, Kalka-Shimla Express 52453 and Kalka-Shimla Express 52459.

Downhill train from Shimla to Kalka which face cancellation comprise Shimla-Kalka Express 52452, Shimla-Kalka Himdarshan 52460, Himalayan Queen 52456 Shimla-Kalka Express 52454 qnd Shimla-Kalka Express 52458, confirmed an official who added that the passengers had been informed about the same.

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