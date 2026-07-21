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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Unexpected July snow blankets Langza peaks in Spiti Valley as temperatures dip below freezing

Unexpected July snow blankets Langza peaks in Spiti Valley as temperatures dip below freezing

While fresh snow adds to scenic appeal of Spiti Valley, abrupt weather shift raises concerns over their impact on fragile mountain ecosystems

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:25 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Local youth Tanzin Wangial Rumbh confirmed that the higher reaches of Langza experienced fresh snow.
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While most parts of Himachal Pradesh are experiencing active monsoon conditions, the high-altitude region of Spiti Valley witnessed fresh snow on Tuesday, surprising residents and visitors.

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The snow was reported in Langza panchayat of Lahaul and Spiti district, where surrounding mountains were covered in a white blanket, an unusual sight during July when the region typically sees clear skies and summer landscapes.

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The unexpected weather change brought temperatures below the freezing point in the area, creating wintry conditions despite the ongoing monsoon season elsewhere in the state. The snow transformed the landscape of Langza, a popular Himalayan village known for its breathtaking views and fossil-rich terrain.

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Local youth Tanzin Wangial Rumbh confirmed that the higher reaches of Langza experienced fresh snow, with temperatures dropping to sub-zero levels following the change in weather.

The rare July snow has drawn attention to the changing weather patterns being witnessed across the Himalayan region. Although the fresh snow has enhanced the scenic beauty of Spiti Valley, the sudden weather shift has also raised concerns over their impact on fragile mountain ecosystems.

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Authorities have advised travellers to remain cautious while visiting high-altitude areas due to rapidly changing weather conditions.

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