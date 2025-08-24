DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Unidentified body found in Pong dam

Unidentified body found in Pong dam

Preliminary findings suggest that heavy rains in upper regions may have caused the body to drift into the Beas river and eventually reach Pong dam
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
An unidentified body was recovered from Pong dam near Bhatoli Fakorian village, which falls under the Haripur police station in Kangra district, yesterday.

The body, believed to be that of a man, was decomposed making it impossible for the police to identify it.

A panchayat member from Bhatoli Fakorian village informed the local police authorities about the body in the dam. A team from Haripur police station reached the spot and retrieved the body from the water. After completing necessary formalities, the police have placed the body in mortuary of the Dehra Civil Hospital for 72 hours to facilitate identification.

“Anyone with information regarding the deceased can contact Haripur police station,” said Station House Officer Manjeet Singh.

Preliminary findings suggest that heavy rains in upper regions may have caused the body to drift into the Beas river and eventually reach Pong dam. The police have initiated inquest proceedings into the incident.

