Uniform money of Himachal police officers raised to Rs 15K

Shimla, August 23

The uniform allowance of officers serving the state police has been raised from Rs 3,675 to Rs 15,000 per annum. The hike was announced by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing an event of Himachal Pradesh Police Service officers here last evening.

The CM also said despite tough conditions and odd hours of duty, the police has always maintained a high standard of professionalism. The state government had ensured that best working conditions were being provided to police personnel so that their morale always remain high, he added.

“Hundreds of posts were filled in different categories while over 2,500 police personnel were promoted during the last four-and-half years,” he added. In order to maintain law and order, several police posts and police stations have been opened, he said, adding that a new police district had been opened at Nurpur in Kangra district.

Thakur also said the attendees that the state government had decided to upgrade 16 posts of DPSs to ASPs.