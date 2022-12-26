Uniform quota for OBCs in edu institutions demanded

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 25

A delegation of state Ghrit, Bahti and Chang Mahasabha led by its state president Shrikanth Chowdhary today met Pro tem Speaker and MLA Chander Kumar at Jawali and apprised him of existing anomalies in admissions of other backward classes (OBCs) comprising 52 sub castes in higher educational institutions of the state.

The claim It has been claimed that the OBCs have been kept away from the benefits of 10 per cent reservation.

Members of the delegation apprised the MLA about the 103rd amendment of the Indian Constitution-2019 in which 10 per cent reservation had been provided to economically weaker sections (EWS) in higher education, medical and technical institutions and universities by the Government of India that had not covered OBCs in the state.

Mahasabha lamented that this amendment had also been implemented by the then Jairam government in the state in haste by issuing government notification on June 11, 2019, providing reservation to EWS but not to the OBCs in government jobs and admissions in higher educational institutions.

The mahasabha alleged that the overnight implementation of the amendment ignoring OBCs had discriminated against a larger section of society in the state.

It claimed that the guarantee of equality under the constitution of India among citizens of the county had been violated by enforcing the amendment at the cost of OBCs, who had been kept away from the benefits of 10 per cent reservation.

The delegation comprising Col Swroop Kohli (retd), state president, OBC Kalyan Mandal, and HC Guleri, secretary, mahasabha, informed the MLA that anomalies had cropped up following implementation of 103rd amendment of the Indian Constitution in the state had been brought into the notice of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur several times but he failed to address the issue.

Meanwhile, MLA Chander Kumar assured the delegation that he would raise the issue before the new Sukhu government and try to implement uniform reservation in all higher educational institutions of the state.