Amit Shah: Union Govt on the job to make India drug-free

UNA, NOVEMBER 6
Home Minister Amit Shah today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the Home Department the target of achieving ‘Drug-mukt Bharat’ and that his ministry was already on the job.
Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Satpal Singh ‘Satti’ from Una at Mehatpur-Baasdehra Nagar Panchayat, Shah blamed Pakistan for pushing drugs into India. He said Punjab and Himachal, which were facing the brunt of the menace, would be free of drugs in the coming years.
He said the manifesto promises a Scooty to all girl students studying in Classes VI to XII, opening of five new medical colleges, creating eight lakh jobs, three free LPG cylinders every year, besides others.
Shah called upon people to vote for Satti, not to elect him as an MLA, but also for the post of a Cabinet minister.
