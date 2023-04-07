Union minister Anurag Thakur reviews work on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk road in Himachal

Bilaspur, April 7
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday here reviewed the work on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk four-lane road project.
Thakur, the Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, said with the construction of this four-lane road stretch, the journey from Chandigarh to Ner Chowk would reduce by 33 kilometres and thus save travel time.
He said the historic four-lane road would be inaugurated in May this year.
Thakur said the project would also boost tourism activities in the state, especially on the banks of Govind Sagar Lake that passes through the districts of Bilaspur and Una.
Thakur is on a two-day tour to Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge
Health Minister Mandaviya asks states to ramp up testing
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership
Says clueless Congress assigns tailors’ job to barbers, can’...
Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender
Giani Harpreet Singh called a special gathering at Takht Sri...
'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people
‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...
‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president
Earlier, Sidhu met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka G...