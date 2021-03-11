Union Minister honours doc from Shimla

Shimla, August 10
Dr Deepak Puri — who is a senior cardiac surgeon hailing from Shimla — was bestowed with a special honour by the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, at the Delhi University
on Tuesday.
Dr Puri, presently the Director of Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery at Max Hospital, Mohali, was honoured for his outstanding contributions to promote comprehensive management of cardiovascular diseases during Nasha Mukt Samajik Sankalph programme.
Dr Puri addressed a health talk on addiction, in which he stressed that addiction among youngsters is emerging as the biggest healthcare problem in current times.
