Shimla: Union minister inaugurates conference of women in police

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 21

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai today inaugurated the 10th National Conference of Women in Police (NCWP) here today. He said women empowerment was significant to bringing change in society. He said the percentage of women in the police and the central armed police force (CAPF) had increased by 2-3 times in the past eight years.

Saluting the contribution of women in the police, especially in the border areas, he cited examples of women working on the Bangladesh border and at a busy police station in West Bengal. “If I have to choose between men and women police personnel, I will choose the women as they are more empathetic in investigation,” he said.

“Women are the identity and honour of our nation,” he asserted and said family conditions of women personnel should be considered before transferring them.

The rising number of women personnel in the police would also change the mindset of general public and make the environment for working women safer, he said. He asked the delegates to apprise their seniors about the recommendations of the conference so that these could be implemented.

Balajee Srivastav, DG, Bureau of Police Research and Development, said President Droupadi Murmu, who was the Governor of Jharkhand during the ninth national conference, had then said the day was not far when women would surpass men in the police.

Deliberations will also be held on gender-friendly policing, influence of women in the police, crime against women, success of women police stations at the grassroots level, building resilience for future challenges, leadership qualities and abilities of women besides sharing experiences of women as mothers in the police.

Over 160 delegates participated in the two-day conference today. An exhibition featuring the contribution of women in the police will also be held at the Gaiety Theatre.

