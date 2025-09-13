DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Union ministers assess losses in disaster-hit Kullu, Manali areas

Union ministers assess losses in disaster-hit Kullu, Manali areas

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 08:58 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur meets disaster-hit people in Kullu on Friday.
Advertisement

Union Ministers of State Savitri Thakur and Shantanu Thakur today began their two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh to assess the situation in disaster-hit areas of Kullu, Manali and Banjar following recent cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides that have caused widespread devastation.

Advertisement

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, reached Kullu and started her tour of the affected regions along the Beas river. She visited Vaishno Mata Temple, the vegetable market at Bandrol and Raison area to take stock of the destruction. Later, she also covered Seo Bagh bridge, Bandrol, Dohlunala, Patlikul and 17 Mile before moving towards Manali via the Left Bank road.

Meeting affected families, she listened to their grievances and assured them of timely relief and rehabilitation. Taking to social media platform X, she expressed deep sorrow after witnessing the suffering of the people, saying the devastation had left her heart heavy. She reiterated that the Modi government is committed to extending all necessary help to every affected family without delay.

Advertisement

During her visit, the minister also held discussions with officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Public Works Department, and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), directing them to expedite road restoration work. Former state minister Govind Singh Thakur and several other dignitaries accompanied her during the inspection.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur also commenced his two-day visit to the Banjar Assembly constituency. He reached Bajaura, where he interacted with disaster-hit families and assessed their difficulties. The minister visited the under-construction Ayurvedic Hospital at Bajaura, which had suffered damage during the disaster, and also toured affected areas under Diyar panchayat. He met with local residents, assuring them that their concerns would be placed before the Central government.

Advertisement

As part of his tour, Shantanu Thakur will cover several disaster-stricken areas in Banjar, including the Tirthan Valley, and will continue his visit tomorrow to other parts of Banjar and Sainj. He stated that the Central government would ensure that the demands of the people are addressed and necessary relief is provided. Banjar MLA Surender Shourie, along with other officials, was present during his inspection.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts