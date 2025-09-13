Union ministers assess losses in disaster-hit Kullu, Manali areas

Union Ministers of State Savitri Thakur and Shantanu Thakur today began their two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh to assess the situation in disaster-hit areas of Kullu, Manali and Banjar following recent cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides that have caused widespread devastation.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, reached Kullu and started her tour of the affected regions along the Beas river. She visited Vaishno Mata Temple, the vegetable market at Bandrol and Raison area to take stock of the destruction. Later, she also covered Seo Bagh bridge, Bandrol, Dohlunala, Patlikul and 17 Mile before moving towards Manali via the Left Bank road.

Meeting affected families, she listened to their grievances and assured them of timely relief and rehabilitation. Taking to social media platform X, she expressed deep sorrow after witnessing the suffering of the people, saying the devastation had left her heart heavy. She reiterated that the Modi government is committed to extending all necessary help to every affected family without delay.

During her visit, the minister also held discussions with officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Public Works Department, and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), directing them to expedite road restoration work. Former state minister Govind Singh Thakur and several other dignitaries accompanied her during the inspection.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur also commenced his two-day visit to the Banjar Assembly constituency. He reached Bajaura, where he interacted with disaster-hit families and assessed their difficulties. The minister visited the under-construction Ayurvedic Hospital at Bajaura, which had suffered damage during the disaster, and also toured affected areas under Diyar panchayat. He met with local residents, assuring them that their concerns would be placed before the Central government.

As part of his tour, Shantanu Thakur will cover several disaster-stricken areas in Banjar, including the Tirthan Valley, and will continue his visit tomorrow to other parts of Banjar and Sainj. He stated that the Central government would ensure that the demands of the people are addressed and necessary relief is provided. Banjar MLA Surender Shourie, along with other officials, was present during his inspection.